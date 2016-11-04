Police appeal after schoolgirl reports she was followed by man in Chirk

AN appeal has been made for information after a man was seen acting suspiciously in Chirk.

A schoolgirl walking along the Lloyd's Lane area of the town reported that she had been followed by a man after he got out of a black van.

The girl, who has not been identified, ran from the scene and fled to a place of safety after the incident, which happened at around 5.45pm.

The incident comes after two reported child abduction attempts in as many weeks.

Two separate reports of a man in a black vehicle approaching schoolchildren were reported in Weston Rhyn and Oswestry in mid-October.

Neither West Mercia nor North Wales Police have confirmed a link between last night’s incident and earlier ones, though the forces are liaising with each other.

Detective Seargeant, Dave Tierney from North Wales Police said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw a man dressed in dark clothing and behaving suspiciously in the area, or who saw a black van parked in Lloyd's Lane at around 5.45pm to contact us.

“We are aware of similar reports in Shropshire in recent weeks and we are in touch with our colleagues at West Mercia Police. We have increased patrols in the area to reassure the public.”

Anyone with information should call North Wales police on 101 quoting reference U167578.