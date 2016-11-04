TASTE TEST: How was the food at The Crown Inn, Pantymwyn?

The Crown Inn, Cilcain Road, Pantymwyn

Ambience - 8/10

Service - 9/10

Food quality 9/10

There is little better in the world than being able to treat yourself to a pub lunch safe in the knowledge you have a free day ahead of you.

That was the position I found myself in on a lazy Saturday afternoon recently, on which I decided the warm embrace of a country pub would fall top of my agenda.

The Crown Inn, located in Pantymwyn near Mold, is a place I am not unfamiliar with, living just a couple of miles up the road.

So before my other half and I walked through the doors of this beautifully located pub, I knew we would be on to a winner.

The pub is split into three main sections; the restaurant, the bar and a “TV room”.

It was 3pm on a Saturday, so there was only one choice for us – the TV room where we were joined for our bite to eat by the panel of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday.

After getting ourselves a pair of soft drinks – we had to drive later in the day – we began to browse the lunch time menu.

Although not a stranger to the establishment, I normally attend for the evening sitting or Sunday lunch – both of which are excellent.

But on this day, I was met with a lunch menu with some treats I had not had the chance to taste previously.

I opted for the half rack of ribs, with chips and coleslaw, while my girlfriend chose the chicken and broccoli pie, accompanied with chips and vegetables.

When both promptly arrived, they were presented brilliantly, with us both eager to tuck in immediately.

The ribs, coated with a barbecue glaze, were fantastic, and for the price they were fantastic value for money.

I also had the good fortune of being able to sample the pie, as my girlfriend was too full to finish it off.

It would not be a choice I would have gone for, but in hindsight I might have changed my mind if I had of known how delicious the dish was.

This is a pub that always delivers – whatever the time of day – and we left to carry on our day of freedom delighted with our choice of venue.

The Bill:

2x pints of soft drinks £4.60

1x half rack of ribs with french, fries, coleslaw and barbecue sauce £6.96

1x chicken and broccoli pie with a puff pasty lid, hand-cut chips and roasted vegetables £8.95