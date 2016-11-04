Police appeal after schoolgirl reports she was followed by man in Chirk

AN APPEAL has been made for information after a man was seen acting suspiciously.

Police were alerted to a man behaving suspiciously in the Lloyds Lane area of Chirk on Thursday at 5.55pm.

A schoolgirl reported that she had been followed by a man after he got out of a black van.

No contact was made and the girl ran away to a place of safety.

Detective Sergeant Dave Tierney said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw a man dressed in dark clothing and behaving suspiciously in the area , or who saw a black van parked in Lloyds Lane at around 5.45pm to contact us.

“We are aware of similar reports in Shropshire in recent weeks and we are in touch with our colleagues at West Mercia Police.”

He added: “We have increased patrols in the area to reassure the public.”

Anyone with information should call North Wales police on 101 quoting reference U167578.