Underneath the Arches puts Nightingale House Hospice in dreamland

AN iconic festival has brought a welcome boost to charity.

This year’s Underneath the Arches festival, held at the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in the Dee Valley, raised more than £2,000 for Nightingale House Hospice, with organisers saying it was the most successful event yet.

The event has become a key point in Wrexham’s tourism calendar with thousands of people coming from across North Wales and the North West to see the aqueduct lit up in spectacular fashion to live music and fireworks.

Ticket sales, combined with the sale of Nightingale House branded merchandise on the night, raised a total of £2,500 for the hospice which will be used towards funding patient care at their Chester Road site.

Amanda Davies, event manager at Wrexham Council, said: “Now in its fifth year, Underneath the Arches has become a key event for North Wales and Nightingale House Hospice.

“This year’s festival was one of our best yet and the positive atmosphere from the crowd was overwhelming.

“We like to see how much of an effect the donations have on our local charity which is particularly difficult in the current period when many organisations are struggling with cuts to funding.

"That is one of the reasons why it is so important to us to support Nightingale House and we hope to continue running the festival and benefiting our local hospice for many years to come.”

Income generation director for Nightingale House, Caroline Siddall, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with this donation and are so proud to be have been associated with Underneath the Arches again this year.

“When it comes to raising money for us, the North East Wales community is always really willing to get on board. We can’t thank them enough for making the festival such as a success.

“The atmosphere on the night and the support shown to this event, as well as the hospice has been tremendous and we look forward working with Wrexham County Borough Council and Destination Wrexham again in 2017.”