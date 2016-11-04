Community councillors in Hope to take up speeding concerns with police

A Community council will take up concerns about speeding through villages with police.

At this month’s meeting of Hope Community Council, members expressed a desire for closer scrutiny from the police with regards to speeding through Hope, Caergwrle and Abermorddu.

They feel speeds need to be monitored at different times of the day to get a true reflection of varying speeds used by drivers on the main roads, including during the evening.

Members resolved to have a representative of North Wales Police at their next meeting.

Heulwen Close residents had also raised concerns about children playing on skateboards in the car park of the new village health centre.

It was confirmed the lights had been left on at the surgery until 9pm so cleaners could finish working, but an agreement had been reached for them to be switched off earlier.

A police report submitted by village PCSO Andrea Ellis revealed that in the last month there had been one incident of ‘burglary other than a dwelling’ in Caergwrle, as well as damage to a vehicle and one incident of anti-social behaviour in Bryn Yorkin, when eggs had been thrown at a property.

There had also been an incident of anti-social behaviour near Castell Alun High School in Fagl Lane, Hope.