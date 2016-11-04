Tens of thousands of motorists caught speeding in Flintshire - with some as fast as 104mph

Tens of thousands of motorists have been caught speeding on Flintshire’s roads – with some reaching speeds of 104mph.

A total of 32,232 people were sent speeding tickets in the last four financial years in Flintshire, according to figures released by North Wales Police.

The figures, released using Freedom of Information laws, showed that several motorists were caught reaching speeds above 100mph.

The two highest speeds recorded by fixed or handheld speed cameras in the county were on the A5104 at Treuddyn and on the notorious A541 at Pontblyddyn.

Both motorists were found to be travelling at 104mph.

Jack Kushner, spokesperson for Brake, the road safety charity, said: “Speed limits exist for a reason; they save lives, and it is incredibly concerning to hear of so many drivers disregarding speed limits in Flintshire.

”Speeding drivers knowingly endanger the lives of themselves and everyone around them, and risk causing appalling suffering.

”Evidence shows that driving over the speed limit, or travelling too fast for the conditions of the road, is a contributory factor in more than one in four fatal crashes in the UK.”

According to the figures, of the 32,232 people said to be speeding since April 2013, 9,344 incidents resulted in fixed penalties, 19,044 in courses and 2,332 in court appearences.

A total of 1,512 were cancelled while 73 cases are still ongoing.

Mr Kushner added: “Speed cameras are a well evidenced, cost-effective method of reducing fatal casualties, and are proven to cut speeding on the roads they are sited on.

“However, to see so many drivers flouting the law is obviously a cause for concern. It’s essential enforcement is backed up by much higher penalties and fines, at least £1,000, to provide an effective deterrent.”

On the A541 in Pontblyddyn, an area where a number of road deaths have been recorded in recent years, thousands of motorists were recorded travelling above the speed limit.

Figures have shown that in the last four years 2,928 motorists have been caught speeding along the stretch of road – with 257 snared by the new speed camera fixed on the stretch.

The police figures show that there has been a steady increase in the number of incidents being recorded in Flintshire as well as the number of fines being issued.

In 2015/16, 3,218 motorists were given fixed penalty notices, while 2,959 were issued with them in 2014/15 and 2,826 were given them in 2013/14.

According to figures from the current financial year, 341 fines have been issued so far.

The camera that has snared the highest number of drivers speeding is the fixed speed camera on the A548 in Greenfield.

The camera has so far caught a total of 1,177 people speeding since April 2013.

Other areas with a high level of speeders being caught includes the A5206 at Lloc, the fixed camera at the A5119 in Sychdyn, the camera on the A549 in Buckley and on Sandy Lane in Saltney.

GoSafe, the Wales partnership in charge of managing speed cameras, said: “Cameras are there to encourage motorists to drive within the speed limit so the most successful cameras are those which record the least number of offences not the most.

”There had been a significant reduction in speeds at camera sites based on a substantial body of evidence from a large number of sites across a number of partnership areas.

”The majority of the public supported the use of safety cameras for targeted enforcement.”

In the last three years, where fixed penalty notices for speeding have risen to £100, at least £651,000 has been forked out in fines.

It does not take into account the fines issued in court or the cost of speed awareness courses.

GoSafe say no profit is made from speeding fines.

They said: “Safety cameras are there to make roads safer not to make money.

”All fine revenue is passed to the Treasury.

“There is no incentive for us to place cameras anywhere other than where they are needed to improve road safety.

”The partnership invests time and money into driver education, engineering improvements and targeting enforcement where needed.