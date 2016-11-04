School will not take on running of Hope Leisure Centre

A SCHOOL is not going to take on responsibility for a council leisure centre as had been originally expected.

At a meeting of Hope Community Council, Castell Alun High School headteacher Graham Hughes revealed Flintshire Council intend to hive off Hope Leisure Centre, which is based in the school grounds, to be run by a “separate body.”

The leisure facilities in Hope are used by pupils at the school, which has a catchment area stretching as far as Llay in Wrexham, for PE lessons, and for exams to be sat in the sports hall.

Mr Hughes said: “On the horizon are Flintshire Council proposals for the future of leisure centre’s.

“It was only when I arranged a meeting with senior members of the local authority that I learned they had different plans to the previous idea that it [Hope Leisure Centre] would be moved over to the school. This is not the case.”

Mr Hughes outlined the three options the council is considering for their leisure centres.

The first is for certain leisure facilities to be community run, such as the centres in Connah’s Quay and Holywell, as part of a ‘community asset transfer’.

Facilities considered “financially viable” will stay with Flintshire Council.

The third option marked for centres such as Hope, which run at a loss, is for them to be moved to a “separate body outside the council”, in order to access grants and other “funding streams”.

“That’s what we have been told will happen to our centre”, said Mr Hughes.

Councillors queried whether an outside body running the centre would impact on the school, how exams in July would affect bookings, and what changes might be made.

Mr Hughes said: “After Christmas council staff will meet with interested parties, but Flintshire Council will still be landlords, so they could not just stick a bowling alley in there.”

He added proposals for a community hub to be situated on school land had “gone through planning” and “gone out to tender”.

Building companies are submitting tenders to build two new houses to help finance the hub.

The headteacher added there were also hopes of replacing ‘temporary’ mobile classrooms with permanent structures.

Mr Hughes also extended an invitation to members to visit the school.