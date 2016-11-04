North-East Wales MPs react to high court ruling against government

North-East Wales MPs have reacted to a High Court ruling to consult MPs over Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Yesterday morning three High Court judges ruled Prime Minister Theresa May did not have the right to trigger Article 50 without first consulting Members of Parliament.

But within minutes the Government announced it would appeal against the decision, with a spokesman saying: “The Government is disappointed by the court’s judgement. The country voted to leave the European Union in a referendum approved by Act of Parliament.

“The Government is determined to respect the result of the referendum. We will appeal this judgment.”

Wrexham as a constituency voted in favour of Brexit in June’s referendum by a margin of 59 to 41 per cent, but the town’s MP, Ian Lucas, campaigned for Remain, as did his Clwyd South Labour counterpart, Susan Elan Jones MP.

In neighbouring Flintshire, Labour MPs David Hanson and Mark Tami also backed Remain.

Following yesterday’s decision Mr Lucas said: “I will take into account the referendum result in Wrexham, look at what I am asked to vote on, vote, and then be accountable for it.

“That’s my job.”

Alyn and Deeside MP Mr Tami, said: “My position is that clearly we have had a referendum and I wouldn’t wish to ignore that.

“I think the issue here is I want to see that Parliament is involved in the process and at the moment the biggest concern is that there doesn’t seem to be a plan for Brexit or what the government is moving towards.

“I wasn’t in favour of leaving the EU but we have had a referendum and what we need is terms and the position moving forward that’s in the best interests of Britain.

“I don’t see anything wrong with Parliament being involved in the process. I don’t think there is this idea that suddenly all of the MPs are going to vote against it.”

Ms Jones said: “I think we need to respect the EU referendum decision, but the terms and timing of the process must be subject to proper Parliamentary scrutiny.

“As the referendum debate focused so much on Parliamentary sovereignty, I don’t think it would be possible to argue credibly for anything else.

“However, it is also important to realise that the decision made by the High Court today really does call into question the Government’s strategy and judgement.”

The decision was also welcomed at national level, with First Minister for Wales Carwyn Jones saying the ruling was clear and the Government should not appeal against the High Court’s decision.

Mr Jones said: “The High Court ruling is extremely clear – the UK Government cannot trigger Article 50 using the Crown prerogative.

“Indeed, this is consistent with many of the arguments made by the Leave campaign themselves about Parliamentary sovereignty.

“It is a mistake, in my view, to challenge such a clear ruling and we should now try and move ahead to develop a fuller understanding of the UK Government’s position.

“The position of the Welsh Government has been consistent throughout. We accept the decision made by the people and will not work against the referendum result. We are working hard to get the best possible exit terms for Wales.

“However, it is important votes take place in all four nations to endorse the UK negotiating position.”

Mr Hanson said: “Although I voted Remain, we’ve got to respect the result of the referendum but it is also clear the Prime Minster must give Parliament the opportunity to discuss the Government’s position prior to triggering Article 50.

“We need clarity on how we undertake business, how rights of work are organised and what our environmental obligations are.

“Once Article 50 is triggered the Government has a two-year period to achieve their objectives.”