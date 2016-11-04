Call for residents in Flint to help catch ‘cruel’ cat killer

A community leader is calling on people to help get to the bottom of a spate of cat shootings.

Flint councillor Alex Aldridge has called on residents living around Min Awel in the town to get in touch with him if their cat has been killed or injured recently.

His call comes after Barbara Masters’ cat Athena was thought to have been shot near her family home on the street.

The cats lungs and right leg were punctured and her internal organs, including her spleen and liver, were severely damaged.

She later learned that a second cat she owned had been killed in the same manner weeks earlier.

Cllr Aldridge said: “It has been drawn to my attention that a number of cats are being killed with an air rifle on Min Awel.

”If this is happening it is barbaric to say the least.

”What I am asking is that if anybody has had their animal injured or killed to contact me.”

Cllr Aldridge, a cat owner himself, said it was unacceptable that such incidents were taking place.

He said: “These animals are people’s pets. This is an appalling and cruel thing to be happening and I am appealing for anybody who has clear evidence of where their cat has been killed or seriously injured to contact mee.

”We can stamp this out, whoever is committing this level of cruelty.”

Cllr Aldridge said any information passed to him would be shared with North Wales Police and the RSPCA in an attempt to bring about justice.

Last week, Mrs Masters expressed her sorrow after her cat was killed.

She said: “We are all absolutely heartbroken, especially my daughter Rhiannon who was the one who found our cat lying on the floor after this had all happened.

“I’m just so angry and frustrated that someone could do this. We’ve been so gutted and even our other cat Thor has been acting differently without her.

“Whoever did this is wicked and cruel and I just want to warn people in the area to be vigilant.”

North Wales Police said they were investigating the incident.