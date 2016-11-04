Controlled explosion at Queensferry school to deal with potentially harmful chemicals

A controlled explosion took place at a high school to dispose of potentially harmful chemicals.

Members of the Army Bomb Disposal team were called to John Summers High School in Queensferry yesterday afternoon to help safely remove the school’s stocks of the DNP chemical.

The explosion was carried out after schools were advised by Consortium of Local Education Authorities for the Provision of Science Services (CLEAPSS) to check their storage of chemicals.

In a statement on their website on Wednesday, CLEAPSS advised: “Schools who hold stocks of 2,4-DNP (2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazine, technically called 2,4-DNPH) are reminded to check the storage arrangements for this chemical are as per Hazcard 30.

“If it has been stored as advised, or is unopened as supplied (as it contains water for supply) there is no cause for concern.

“However, if there is no water in the outer container or the reagent bottle has not been placed inside an additional container you must assume that the material has dried out meaning that an additional risk is present.”

A John Summers High School spokesman told the Leader the bomb squad were at the Queensferry site for “no more than 30 minutes” and disposed of the chemicals thought to be used in A-level chemistry “a long time ago”.

The source said the school wasn’t in possession of “an awful lot” of the DNP chemical and the controlled explosion “didn’t make much of a bang”.

Ian Budd, Flintshire Council chief officer for education and youth, said: “Safety advice has recently been circulated to schools/colleges in England and Wales from CLEAPPS (a science assessment agency) advising that they should check on the storage of the following chemicals: DNP and PICRIC ACID.

“All secondary schools have been issued with the advice from CLEAPSS. They are expected to follow this advice.

“We understand that the MOD have helped a number of schools in the region and nationally in advising and disposing of the chemical.”