Local developer delighted at contract to redevelop People's Market in Wrexham into Art Hub

The contractor who will be developing Wrexham’s new Arts Hub has been announced.

Rhyl-based construction firm Wynne Construction submitted a successful bid to Wrexham Council and has been appointed to redevelop the People’s Market into the new arts centre, in partnership with The Arts Council of Wales, Wrexham Council and the Welsh Government’s Vibrant and Viable Places Programme.

The £4.5m scheme will involve the refurbishment of the People’s Market to create two galleries, one to national standards for the display of exhibitions, a number of performance spaces, market stalls, the Oriel Wrecsam shop and learning and education space.

Other features include a workshop space called the Shepherd’s Hut, new furniture and seating, and signage within the building.

The project was first announced in 2015 when members of Wrexham Council voted in favour of supporting the concept of developing an arts and cultural space in the People’s Market and car park.

Wrexham’s long-established gallery Oriel Wrecsam has relocated to these premises as part of the project as they will be “more suitable for its growing needs” and according to a Wrexham Council spokesman, will act as a place where arts can be developed in Wrexham.

Cllr Hugh Jones, lead member for communities and partnerships said: “Wrexham Council, along with its partners, are looking forward to working with Wynne Construction and taking forward the development of the project.

“This is a key project for Wrexham and by working together we can ensure the People’s Market Oriel Wrecsam Redevelopment is a great success.”

Cllr Neil Rogers, lead member for regeneration and economic development, said: “We are working together with the Arts Council of Wales and the Welsh Government’s Vibrant and Viable Places Programme to ensure that this key regeneration project is a success and we look forward to working with Wynne Construction.”

Chris Wynne, managing director of Wynne Construction, added: “As a reputable contractor in North Wales, we are delighted to have been awarded this contract by Wrexham Council.

“Our proven experience equips us to deliver the project to a high standard and during the construction process to strengthen our existing local supply chain and to support the local and North Wales economy in the redevelopment of the People’s Market.

“We will also involve the local community and key stakeholders in delivering a range of community benefits in support of the investment into the project.”

l The People’s Market will remain open while works take place. For any further information on the People’s Market / Oriel Wrecsam development, email peoplesmarketdevelopment@wrexham.gov.uk.