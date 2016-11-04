Man jailed after driving from London to North Wales to have sex with young girl

A man has been jailed after a court heard he drove from his home in London to North Wales to have sex with a girl aged 13.

But it turned out the girl he was grooming was in fact a police officer.

The sting by North Wales Police was described as “very professional and well organised” by Judge Rhys Rowlands, who yesterday jailed James Shand for 21 months.

Shand, of Southbrook Road, London, who had no previous convictions, was placed on the sex register for a decade and a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order was made to curb his future activities.

Mold Crown Court was told Shand, 30, had booked a room at a hotel in Warrington and was on his way to pick up the girl at Rhyl when he was stopped and arrested by police on the A55 dual carriageway.

He admitted a charge of attempting to meet up with a girl under 16 on September 10, following grooming, so he could commit a sexual offence.

Judge Rowlands said Shand had driven to North Wales after a period of grooming when he sent her a naked photograph of himself and asked her to send him pictures of herself.

“Such behaviour is illegal and very wrong in the eyes of all right-thinking people,” the judge said.

Barrister Anna Price, prosecuting, said the false profile was set up by an undercover officer in August and within five days Shand, calling himself ‘Dynamic Boy 18’, contacted her.

He said he was 23 and was not deterred when the girl said she believed he was too old to be talking to her.

Shand sent her a picture of his manhood and was in regular contact with her, telling her he loved her, wanted to marry her and wanted to have children with her before she was 16.

He asked the girl for more photographs including “a sexy picture” .

When she said she was naive and would not know how to behave, he said he would “teach her everything”.

Barrister Simon Killeen, defending, said Shand had been embarking upon a very dangerous road but it had been nipped in the bud by a very professional operation.

Shand, he said, was a lonely man in drink who had embarked upon a dangerous course of conduct but was a one-off and was not wide-ranging behaviour.