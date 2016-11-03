Flintshire 'life-saver' living with diabetes for decades urges other sufferers to use advice website

AFTER being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes 44 years ago, Paul Pritchard has led an interesting life. Growing up and working in the US, the retired salesman now lives happily in Nannerch, nera Mold, with his wife Dianne.

But far from taking it easy, the 58-year-old has decided to use his experience of the condition to help others with his work as a moderator on the diabetes.co.uk proving a life-saver for at least one striken sufferer.

Paul was diagnosed back in 1972 and it was on a family holiday that the teenager and his parents noticed something wasn’t quite right.

“We were in California visiting Disneyland trying to make the most of a very hot summer,” remembers Paul.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t even queue for the rides as I had to go to the loo every 15 minutes.”

Not understanding what was going on with his body at the time, Paul felt responsible for ruining the family holiday. Eventually it all got too much as he couldn’t control his bladder through the night so his parents took him to A&E. Doctors immediately put Paul on insulin which made him feel much better.

“Back in those days, diabetes care was very different,” says Paul.

“You had a very rigid routine where you had to do the same thing at the same time every day.”

At 18, Paul moved to Portland to work in a bank. Over the 10 years he worked there, Paul witnessed and was caught up in three armed gun raids including one where he had a shotgun held to his head.

Unsurprisingly he decided that enoughwas enough and a move to the UK saw him ending up in North Wales with a new job as a sales representative. He met and married his wife Diane and it was the start of a new beginning.

With all the changes in his life he still managed his diabetes, keeping it well under control. On average Paul tests his blood sugar 10 to 12 times a day, but problems and complications are still a regular occurance.

These include diabetic retinopathy, a reoccurring frozen shoulder and dupuytren contracture which is when your fingers get fixated and cannot bend to the palm of your hand or extend fully.

Paul has had to undergo five operations and this year he was also diagnosed with another auto-immune disease, hypothyroid, and is currently receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

“To be honest, I’ve been better and my blood sugar levels are all over the place,” he admits.

Thankfully there is somewhere Paul and fellow sufferers go for help and advice.

Since 2007 diabetes.co.uk has grown into the largest diabetes community in Europe and receives over one million users a month. The Diabetes Forum forms the hub of the site with more than 220,420 people with diabetes sharing their experiences with fellow sufferers, carers and their families.

“I was both amazed and excited to find an active forum where thousands of members were sharing advice and supporting each other through their diabetes,” says Paul, who became one of the moderators on the forum whose job is to make sure that people are posting appropriately and in the correct conversations.

“We have lots of members posting topics, but every once in a while you get someone who’s clearly posting about something important and urgent.”

Late one night back in May 2015, Paul noticed a post by someone called Rachel who was in a panic after she had injected herself with the wrong insulin pen meaning she had taken a high dose of fast acting insulin instead of the overnight dose of long acting insulin.

Rachel and her husband Dave turned to the forum and luckily Paul replied and messaged her with his telephone number before calmly speaking to Rachel and asking her to put Dave on the phone.

“I talked to Dave and asked him to get Lucozade for Rachel to drink and toast for her to eat,” describes Paul.

“Once she drank it I stayed on the phone as a support to guide her through.

“At regular 15 to 20 minute intervals I would get Dave to check his wife’s levels and I continued to do did this until they were within normal range.”

After more than two hours on the phone, Paul was able to reassure Rachel she would be all right, but not before advising her to set her alarm for 4am to check her levels again.

Unsurprisingly she is eternally grateful to Paul, regarding him as “a true life saver” and they have remained friends ever since.

“I really don’t know where I’d be today if it hadn’t been for that chance post I made,” says Rachel, who had just turned 44 when she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and thought she was having a heart attack that evening.

“That particular night was one of the scariest, not only for me but also my husband.

“Paul managed to talk him through what was likely to be happening to me as it was happening.

“He was fantastic at keeping us both calm and helping my husband to know what to look out for next.

“I have found the forum invaluable for lots of reasons and the wealth of knowledge is incredible.”

Thinking back, Rachel is certain that she had diabetes for most of her adult life and managed the symptoms of low energy by ‘medicating’ with a chocolate bar or a can of coke.

“So many people aren’t shown what to do,” added Paul, “but if you are newly diagnosed with diabetes, diabetes.co.uk should be the first stop for anyone as there is so much information it is unbelievable.”

Since then Paul and Rachel, who are from Leicester, have kept in touch and talk or Skype every day.

“We finally met for lunch the other day in Stoke,” added Paul.

“Having diabetes is a tough old road to run along, but we’re both proof you can deal with it.”