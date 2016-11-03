Wrexham dad's family in campaign to raise funds for hospital

A Wrexham family is raising money for the hospital that is helping their husband and father.

Sandra Jones, of Caia Park in Wrexham, has set up a JustGiving crowdfunding page to raise money for Clatterbridge Hospital on the Wirral, which has been treating her husband Gerald.

Gerald was told in July that he had cancer on his tonsil, which spread to his neck.

Gerald has been treated to a course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy at Clatterbridge over the last seven weeks.

Now the Jones family is raising money for the hospital to thank it for their its over the past seven weeks.

Sandra said: “Gerald was told he will be having seven weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy at Clatterbridge Hospital.

“They have been asked to look after the Welsh patients due to the lack of doctors in Wales.

“We don’t know what we would have done without their help.

“They were so helpful and supportive to Gerald and myself, always there for us at the end of the phone.

“We as a family are trying to raise money for this fantastic hospital as a way of thanking them so a page has been set up on JustGiving.

“Gerald’s daughter Rachael is joining the other sponsors for the hospital on March 26, 2017 for a skydive which again, all the money will go towards this hospital as a way of thanking them."

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sandra-jones-1.