Brave MS sufferer from Ruabon sets off on gruelling paddle board challenge

A woman has defied a serious neurological condition to tackle a gruelling expedition.

Sonja Jones, originally of Ruabon and who has multiple sclerosis (MS), is part of a team which embarked on Tuesday on a mission to circumnavigate the three islands of Malta on stand up paddle boards (SUP).

The Canoe Wales board member is joined on her adventure by outdoor activity and watersports instructors Chris Brain, Matt Haydock and Georgina Maxwell.

Andy McConkey, director of one of the event’s sponsors, McConks, said: “Paddling the Mediterranean in November isn’t as easy as people might imagine and is possibly more difficult than the team themselves realise.

“A full circumnavigation would be a challenge for experienced SUP riders.

“If this team can achieve it, it really demonstrates how accessible SUP are. Fingers crossed for a safe trip!”

Sonja Jones, who now lives in Cardiff, was hospitalised after suffering a suspected stroke in October 2013.

The episode left her unable to move her left hand very well and weak down the left side.

She was unable to open her mouth properly to speak or eat and could not even smile.

After numerous blood tests, two MRI scans and a lumbar puncture, Sonja was diagnosed with MS, an incurable neurological condition which can cause a range of physical conditions and affects the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

She told the Leader last year: “I literally had no expectation for my life and could not form clearly in my mind what it would look like any more,”

But resolved not to let the condition limit her experiences, she took up kayaking to help with her rehabilitation and mental wellbeing with the help of coach Chris Brain.

Sonja was part of a group of eight people kayaking more than 60 miles from Fort William to Inverness in May 2015.

Before that trip, she said: “If someone told me this time last year that I’ll be kayaking from Fort William to Inverness, I’d have fallen off my chair laughing.

“I’d just been diagnosed and was very ill in hospital with MS.

“Kayaking has always been there in the back of my mind as something I really wanted to get into.

“I was lucky enough to be sent on a few adventure holidays as a teenager and, every time, I would try to do as much water sport as possible, especially kayaking.

“I have treasured memories of playing kayaking based games in the canals and lakes.”

Sonja’s latest journey is expected to last between four and 10 days, depending on weather conditions.

To follow the trip, which the team hopes will show the accessibility of SUP, use the hashtag MalteseSUPProject on social media.