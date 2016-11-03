Mayor to lead Armistice and Remembrance Services in Wrexham

Details of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Wrexham have been announced.

This year’s Armistice Day ceremony will take place on Queen’s Square, Wrexham, from 10.45am on Friday, November 11.

The ceremony will feature the attendance of the Army Cadet Force, Air Training Corps and veterans’ organisations.

Cllr John Pritchard, the Mayor of Wrexham, will give an address shortly before 11am, followed by the sounding of The Last Post by a bugler and the Two Minutes Silence.

The silence will be followed by Reveille and a reading of the Kohima Epitaph and the Exhortation.

The Remembrance Sunday service on November 13 will be held at the RWF Memorial at Bodhyfryd, Wrexham, led by the Mayor, from 10.55am.

Wreaths will be laid at the memorial by representatives from a number of different organisations.

Members of the public should note that barriers will be set up at 10.30am at the following locations to allow the parade to pass safely:

Chester Street (near the former Feathers Public House)

Holt Street (by the Welch Fusiiler Public House

Chester Road (near the Chester Road/Powell Road roundabout)

Vehicular access to Waterworld Car Park will be unavailable after 10.30am.

Members of the public requiring assistance – including the elderly, infirm or disabled – will also be able to follow the service from inside the Memorial Hall.