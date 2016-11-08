A Wrexham family has given their thanks to everyone who made their Halloween haunted house such a success.

Paula and Dave Pritchard, of Salop Road in Hightown, held their 10th consecutive haunted house event this year, decorating their home with all manner of spooky props and decorations with the help of next door neighbours and Paula’s parents, Pauline and Ray Evans.

Donations were accepted from guests which went to Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham, where Mrs Pritchard is a nurse, and altogether the event raised a total of £1,182.27.

Both Mrs Pritchard and Mrs Evans offered their thanks to everybody who helped to make the event a success and contributed to their fundraising total.

Mrs Evans said: “A big thank you goes to everyone who donated and helped us put it all together.

“We had a lot of help on the night so thanks also go to the neighbours for their help.

“We would also like to say thanks to everyone who came and made it such a great night and for helping us raise so much money – it’s really appreciated and it is a lot of money for the hospice.”