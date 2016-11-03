Wrexham's spookiest Halloween house raised plenty of funds for charity

THE Halloween house considered the spookest in town has scared hundreds of youngsters, but all for a good cause – with the man vying to become US President even spotted there!

Every year, Wrexham couple Paula and Dave Pritchard, of Salop Road, Hightown, transform their home into a scary grotto.

The display takes weeks of planning and putting together with help from Paula’s parents and neighbours, Pauline and Ray Evans.

For Halloween they invited the public round to view the display.

As well as some of the more traditional spooky sights, present-day events were embraced with one character on show being US Presidential hopeful Donald Trump.

This year, organisers decided all their efforts would be in aid of two charities, with a cafe section and small fee being charged to visitors.

The proceeds would go to Nightingale House Hospice and any leftover food would be sent to the Ty Nos night shelter in the town.

Paula said: “It was a massive success, great for everyone. There were a lot of very happy children and adults.

“It was very busy but we have already decided it will be bigger and better next year.

“We need something even scarier for the over-12s because a lot of the adults said it was great, but not as scary for them, so we will have a think – at least we’ve got a year to plan it.”

The final total raised has not yet been announced.