Is 100-year-old 'Jack' Wrexham's oldest living war hero?

A 100-year-old man, believed to be Wrexham’s oldest living war hero, will remember his fallen comrades on Remembrance Day.

John Bellis, known as “Jack”, of Bryn Hedd in Southsea, was a Bren gun carrier driver/mechanic during D-Day and told how those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Normandy Landings of 1944 would be in his thoughts when he pays his respects at the cenotaph in Wrexham.

He said: “The frontline that got killed, I always think of them.”

Mr Bellis was with the Royal Welch Fusiliers, but fought alongside the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry during the landings.

After landing in Sword Beach, Mr Bellis and his crew got as far inland as Dresden, Germany.

Mr Bellis also received a medal for his part in liberating the Dutch city of Den Bosch in 1944.

He told how crowds waved as his tank drove through the city and one man ran up to the vehicle to offer a pint of beer.

Mr Bellis has been invited back to Den Bosch on several occasions since the war and told of the generous welcome that the Royal Welch Fusilier veterans received from grateful citizens.

“I’ve been back umpteen times. They all thought the world of us. We didn’t have to pay a damn halfpenny,” he said.

“The last time I went they took us up in an aeroplane and took us over the bridges we came over. It was a special moment.”

Mr Bellis also recalled when he learnt that the war had come to an end while he was at a school near Dresden in 1945.

“A corporal or a sergeant came in and said ‘The war’s over, but stay there until we make sure’,” he said.

Mr Bellis received numerous medals for his service, including the 1939-1945 Star and France and Germany Star.

He was also awarded the Legion d’Honneur, France’s highest honour for military and civil merit, earlier this year for his service during the D-Day landings.

After the war Mr Bellis worked at the Brymbo Steelworks before taking early retirement from his post as a foreman in the 1970s.

He also ran a materials stall at Powis Hall Indoor Market in Oswestry for many years with his wife Gladys, who died aged 90 three years ago.

He became a familiar face to shoppers at Sainsbury’s in Wrexham where he collected thousands of pounds for the Royal British Legion until about two years ago.

The British Legion thanked Mr Bellis for his efforts by sending him a framed certificate for his 100th birthday in May this year.

Of the response he received from the public, Mr Bellis said: “We used to fill the box. People used to come into the supermarket and put money in before we even put the box down.”

Despite his landmark birthday, Mr Bellis is in good health generally and likes to keep as active as possible.

He attends the Remembrance commemoration in Wrexham each year and also a gathering in Brynteg on the same day.

“I don’t feel it (his age). I just carry on,” he said.