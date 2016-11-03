Teen driver reached 110mph and performed handbrake turn during A55 police chase in Flintshire

THE driver of a car reached 110mph on a number of occasions during a police chase along the A55 in Flintshire.

At one stage the driver of the Audi vehicle – a 17-year-old youth who was not qualified to be behind the wheel – sped towards Mold, but did a hand-brake turn in front of an approaching lorry before speeding off along the A55 once more.

Flintshire Youth Court heard the Audi weaved between lane two and lane one as it undertook and overtook vehicles – and at one stage was able to squeeze between a vehicle in the outside lane and the crash barrier. But the chase came to an end as the car crashed into the central reservation.

Police who approached feared the worst – and were surprised to see a young man jump out of the wreckage and run away.

The police helicopter and a dog handler were called out and he was later found hiding under a hedge at Dirty Mile, Buckley.

The youth, now living in Liverpool, was told he could have killed himself and others. He cried throughout much of yesterday’s hearing and avoided custody.

Magistrates placed him on a 12-month youth rehabilitation order with supervision and 80 hours unpaid work. He was sent on a car offender’s programme “to explore the impact of car related offences” on the public and himself.

The youth was banned from driving for a year and ordered to take an extended driving test. He must pay £100 in costs.

Magistrates said that it was a very serious example of dangerous driving and warned him that he could have killed himself and numerous other people by his behaviour on the road that day.

He admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop at Dobshill, no licence and no insurance.

Prosecutor Helen Hall told how at about 3pm on September 29 police attempted the stop the Audi after an ANPR check showed it was not insured. But it sped off and reached 110 mph.

Mrs Hall said the youth’s driving was seen as extremely high risk.

The car sped off towards Mold, but on a solid white line hatched area the vehicle did a hand brake turn, a HGV had to brake heavily and take evasive action, and he returned around the Ewloe Loop and back along the A55 towards Dobshill. Again he reached 110 mph, weaved from lane to lane as he undertook and overtook vehicles, before ultimately crashing heavily into the barriers.

But he ran off and climbed an embankment into a field. Footage of the chase taken from a police car was played to the court.

Ian Barnes, defending, said his client was deeply remorseful.

His client had been on his way back to Liverpool for a family funeral. He was due to have a lift from a friend, but they had been drinking and could not drive.

Desperate to get to the funeral, the youth took his friend’s vehicle with his consent.

Mr Barnes stressed there was no suggestion of bad driving initially, but when police tried to stop the car he drove off in panic.