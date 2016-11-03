 ad

Wrexham is second most popular place to visit in North Wales according to TripAdvisor

Wrexham is the second most popular place to visit in North Wales, as voted by those who have visited.

The news was announced at the latest meeting of Wrexham’s Town Centre Forum when Wrexham Council’s destination manager Joe Bickerton told members that the town has been rated the second most popular place to visit in North Wales on TripAdvisor.

The town came second behind Llandudno and beat destinations such as Bangor, Rhyl and Caernarfon.

The rating on the consumer website is based on visitor reviews about the places to visit and things to do in the town, posted over the last six months.

The news was welcomed by the forum who felt the multitude of events being held in the town in that time have made a big and very positive difference.

