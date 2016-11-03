'Pint was spiked' says Wrexham drink-drive teenager

A teenager claimed his drink was spiked after being caught drink-driving.

Kailan Barry Jones, 18, of Poyser Street, Offa, admitted being over the limit when driving his Fiat Punto along Regent Street in Wrexham town centre on October 19.

He had consumed a pint of lager and downed two ‘shots’ on a night out – but said afterwards his friend admitted putting vodka in his pint.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, said: “At around 1am, PC Michelle Roberts received information and located the Fiat Punto in Regent Street, pulling up behind the vehicle at the lights and indicated for it to pull over.

“A colleague asked the driver to step out of the vehicle as officers had received information that he had been drinking and they could smell it on his breath.

“He said he had only had one pint an hour ago, but a roadside breathtest gave a positive reading of 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.”

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Ms Jackson added Jones had been cautioned earlier that day for being in possession of cocaine.

Defending, Melissa Griffiths told the court that Jones believed his drink had been spiked.

She said: “This is a young man who lives with his grandmother, doesn’t work or receive benefits, and who is looking to go back to college.

“He had been out with a group of friends and planned to drive them back home – so much so that he parked outside the pub they were in.”

She added: “He indicated he had a pint of lager and two ‘shots’, but felt fine and was taking his friends home.

“There is no allegation of bad driving, injury or any accident.

“When he got home, one of his friends admitted he put vodka in his pint.

“This is not a young man who has gone out deliberately to drink and drive after a few pints. It was a genuine mistake.”

Magistrates handed Jones a £120 fine as well as £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He has also been banned from driving for 12 months.