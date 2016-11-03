Artist's impression of man who tried to abduct children

Police have released an artist’s impression of a man they would like to trace in connection with two suspicious incidents involving schoolchildren.

A letter was circulated to all of the schools in Wrexham on behalf of John Davies, the council’s head of education, warning parents to remain on alert following incidents in Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry, and in Oswestry itself last month.

The first incident took place in Weston Rhyn on Wednesday, October 12, when an 11 year-old boy was walking home after getting off a school bus at about 3.55pm.

A man in a black car, believed to be a Renault Clio, called out and falsely claimed he had been asked to pick him up by the boy’s mother.

The boy ran home, with the car seen to drive off in the direction of Trehowell Lane.

The man is described as white, aged in his late 20s with short, straight brown hair and spoke with a strong Liverpudlian accent.

He is also described as being of thin build.

The second incident occurred at 7.50am on Tuesday, October 18, when a 13 year-old girl was walking on Longueville Drive, Oswestry.

As she approached the junction of Aston Way, a small black van pulled up next to her and the driver told her to get into the van.

The girl ran away from the scene. The man did not leave the vehicle and the girl was not injured or physically touched in any way.

The driver is described a white man in his 20s of a medium build, with dark brown hair and slight stubble. eHe was described as having a slight Liverpool accent and was thought to be the only person in the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a black van with blacked out rear windows and black tape or a bag covering the registration plates.

Det Insp Mark Jones from Shrewsbury CID who is leading the investigation, said: “We understand that these are concerning incidents for the community and we are working hard to investigate and understand the full circumstances.

“A number of lines of inquiry are still being followed and I am keen to hear from anyone who feels they may recognise the person from the artist’s impression and from the descriptions provided by the witnesses.”

If you have any information that may help police with their inquiries call 101, ask for West Mercia Police and quote incident number 481s of 12 October or 308s of 15 October.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org