Penniless and homeless man from Wrexham stole to buy food

A man stole protein powder so he could sell it to buy food.

Craig Michael Lambert, of Grosvenor Road, Wrexham, took the powder from the town’s Holland and Barrett store and made no attempt to pay.

Appearing at Wrexham Magistrates Court, Lambert, 41, admitted the offence which took place on September 19, while he was homeless.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, said: “It was a Saturday morning and he was identified at Holland and Barrett placing a 1kg tub of protein powder into a sports bag.

“He walked out, making no attempt to pay.”

She added: “He was identified via CCTV and officers arrested him in King Street.

“He recalled the incident, admitted the theft, and said he was stealing to sell to get money for food.”

Bethan Jones, defending, said that at the time of the offence, her client was homeless but he is now turning his life around.

She said: “He was arrested while he was sleeping in a doorway on King Street.

“He fully co-operated with police and made a full and frank admission.”

She added: “He was absolutely penniless and September was a tough month for him, but he has obtained promised accommodation at St John’s (hostel).

“His vices have been alcohol and substances in the past but he is now going to St John’s hopeful of turning his life around.”

Probation officer Andrew Connah said Lambert was a priority for programme working with long-term homeless people in Wrexham and that there was potential accommodation at St John’s or Richmond House.

Lambert had told Mr Connah he was not using heroin and, from the way he presented to the court, he “was perhaps telling the truth”. His methadone script had also been reduced, the court heard and he was engaging with the Elms centre in Wrexham.

“Although he was in a desperate situation at the time of the offence, and things are not much better now, there does seem to be some light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr Connah added.

Magistrates fined Lambert £40 and ordered him to pay £85 in prosecution costs, a £30 surcharge and £43 in compensation to Holland and Barrett.

Court chairman Paul Galloway told Lambert: “We feel that maybe there’s light at the end of the tunnel and we don’t want to extinguish that light for you, but you came within a whisker of going to custody.

“I’m sure you realise that if you reoffend you won’t be treated as leniently.”