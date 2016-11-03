Buckley residents urged to back town's festive market

A festive market is to be held in a town centre.

Buckley will host the Festive Craft Fair in The Precinct on Saturday, December 10, between 11am and 3.30pm.

Event organiser Ann Gray, who runs Sugar and Spice in Buckley, said she was hopeful people in the town would come together to help support the area.

She said: “It is great that we have been able to get this organised and it is now about the town getting behind it.

”I hope everybody comes out and supports it – I am sure that people will.

”It might be quite close to Christmas, but people are often saying there is nothing to do in Buckley so this is the chance to do something.”

“The event will be a festive craft fair involving local charities, organisations and local businesses.

“This will involve local organisations, charities and crafters because I would rather this event supports those local people.

“It will hopefully be putting money into the pockets of local people.”

The event will also include a “Meet Santa” experience between noon and 2.30pm and a fancy dress competition for children.

Buckley Band will also be playing throughout the day.

Ann added: “It has been organised quickly, but hopefully if it proves to be a success we can do it again next year.”

Ahead of the event being announced, concerns had been raised about whether permission would be given with rumours circulating it would not go ahead because of a 19th century charter.

But Flintshire Council has granted a licence for the event to take place.

Ann said she began organising the event after proposals for a Celtic Fayre in Mold were cancelled due to opposition from street traders and strict licensing conditions imposed by Flintshire Council

Anyone wanting to buy tickets for the fair, which are priced at £2 each, is asked to call Ann Gray on 07590438328 or visit the Sugar and Spice shop on Brunswick Road, Buckley.