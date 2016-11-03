Boy had images of child abuse in a bid to make online friends happy

A boy of 16 found to have indecent and explicit images of child abuse told police he did not have them for sexual gratification.

He said that he used them to make his online friends happy and to ensure they would continue to speak to him.

The boy, who is from the Holywell area, had no previous convictions, admitted a total of five charges of making indecent images and movies by downloading and possessing extreme images involving a person indulging in sex acts with a dog, and possessing prohibited images of children.

Sentence was adjourned, but he was ordered to register with the police as a sex offender in the meantime.

Flintshire youth court in Mold heard that police executed a search warrant under The Protection of Children Act at his home at 8am on August 9.

He was upstairs in bed and officers were allowed in by his mother.

Helen Hall, prosecuting, said indecent items were found on a computer tower system and on two iphones.

The images were predominantly of girls aged between 12 months and 15 years engaging in sexual activity.

There were 111 indecent images and movies at the worst category A, 161 at category B and 486 at category C which he had made by downloading between January last year and August of this year.

Ms Hall said there were two explicit images and two prohibited images.

“He denied possessing them for sexual gratification, but said he used them to make his online friends happy and to ensure that they would continue to speak to him,” she explained.

Sam Aynsley, defending, applied for a pre-sentence report and magistrates agreed.

The youth was bailed on condition he lives at his home address and is not to have any contact with anyone aged 15 or under in real life or on the internet.

The age was reduced from 18 to 15 after Mr Aynsley said it effectively prevented his client from having any friends.

Any device he uses for accessing the internet must be able to retain the history of its use and must be made available to police on request.