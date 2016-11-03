Sixth form at Ysgol Rhiwabon faces axe due to falling pupil numbers

A school’s sixth form may be axed due to dwindling numbers of A-level students.

Proposals have been put forward to consult on changing the age range at Ysgol Rhiwabon from 11-18 to 11-16 after the number of students fell from 102 in 2009 to 79 last year.

The next meeting of Wrexham Council’s executive board will receive a report which says the school could deploy its resources more efficiently if the sixth form was shut – and thereby improve standards for students working towards their GCSEs.

It would also allow A-level pupils to access a greater range of courses at other sixth form establishments within the county, bosses at Wrexham Council say.

The school has significantly reduced its sixth form intake which has limited the offer of post-16 courses at the school, making it increasingly difficult for the school to comply with the Welsh Government learning and skills measure.

Ysgol Rhiwabon was placed into special measures following an Estyn inspection earlier this year.

In March, the Leader reported the move was made after a follow-up visit in January when the school was judged to have made insufficient progress on recommendations made by the education watchdog after a core inspection in January 2015.

Cllr Mike Williams, lead member for education, who will present the report, said: “We’re committed to ensuring young people have positive aspirations and achieve their potential.

“These proposals would give Ysgol Rhiwabon the opportunity to direct its resources into statutory educaton and would also allow a greater choice for those who wish to progress to further education.”

The proposals follow a periodic review of Wrexham schools.

If approved, the consultation will begin later this month and continue through to January 2017.

The final decision on whether the proposals can go ahead will be made by the Welsh Government minister for education, Kirsty Williams.

Ysgol Rhiwabon in its current form was established in 1967 after the old Ruabon Boys’ Grammar School and Ruabon Girls’ Grammar Schools were merged.

The school is now housed in the old girls’ school building while a housing development now stands on the site of the old boys school.