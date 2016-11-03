Family of pensioner who died after hitting head while clearing snow slam hospital communication

THE family of a pensioner who hit his head while clearing snow received mixed messages and some poor treatment from hospital staff in the days leading up to his death.

Lawrence Birch was living on a steep hill in isolated countryside between Mold and Wrexham when one of the heaviest snowfalls in decades hit the region.

The 78-year-old and his wife, Joy, were cut off at home in the village of Cymau for days in March 2013, an inquest was told yesterday.

At that time Mr Birch, believed to be a strong and fit man but, so it emerged, suffering from heart problems, cleared the snow from their drive.

On the evening of Sunday, March 24, Mr Birch and his wife celebrated Wrexham AFC winning the FA Trophy and after the game Mr Birch went out to retrieve a shovel, despite it being dark.

When he returned he told his wife he had slipped and hit his head and he was not sure if he had passed out. As a result of the weather conditions he was unable to see a doctor for several days.

His wife, a former nurse, said over the next few days Mr Birch was not himself. He slept more than usual and she assumed he was suffering from concussion.

On March 29 Mr Birch was taken by a friend to Wrexham Maelor Hospital where he was X-rayed and examined by a doctor, who gave him Co-codomol and sent him home. Two days later he complained of being in pain and his wife made an appointment for him at the Maelor.

Over the next few days he had problems sleeping and was seen by a doctor in the Maelor emergency department, who organised a CT scan. When they had the results, the doctor told the couple they had found signs of cancer of the brain – but the next day it was discovered there was no “primary tumour”.

In a written statement before she died, Mrs Birch said: “Communication between hospital staff and myself was poor.”

Over the next two weeks Mr Birch’s health deteriorated greatly and he went back into the Maelor where he was found to be suffering from sepsis. He spent time on a number of different wards before he died on June 3, 2013.

Mrs Birch added she felt her husband had been let down by the care he received before his death.

“There were often delays when his feeding tubes were empty and checks were not done in addition medication was not provided on time, causing Lawrie additional pain and suffering.”

Pathologist Anthony Burdge told the hearing at Ruthin that a post-mortem examination showed Mr Birch had bad heart problems, with the cause of death given as aspiration pneumonia with the bang to the head as a contributory factor.

Dr Ebrahim Hassan, who saw Mr Birch on his third visit to the hospital, examined him and sent him for a CT scan.

Asked if he would have done anything differently, knowing what he knows now, Dr Hassan said he would not have admitted Mr Birch to hospital, blaming his death on infection.

He said: “We try not to admit people to hospital because hospitals are dangerous places.” But he added the idea Mr Birch’s care contributed to his death was just speculation.

Dr Aruni Sen, a consultant in emergency medicine at the Maelor at the time, said Mr Birch should have had a CT scan on his second visit but the number of days since his last visit was miscalculated by the doctor seeing him.

He said: “I so regret that while all this was going on I did not get a chance to sit down with the Birch family and go through all of this in great detail.

“We must keep families onside and keep them updated. They are on the same journey as us.”

Dr Sen added: “I think sepsis is the main culprit – the head injury was a purely incidental event.”

Matron Marian Hughes accepted Mrs Birch's complaint that drips were left empty, alarms ignored and medication was not brought on time were possible. She said there was little nursing routine in the hospital at the time, but that had now changed.

Mr Birch's son, Stephen, in a written statement prepared shortly after his father’s death, said: “Joy was reduced to tears by the fact the staff nurse would not talk to her and were very rude. I do not believe my dad received any real care in hospital other then when he was in the high dependency unit.”

Summing up, assistant coroner Nicola Jones said: “He was a strong and hardy man. He was not a complainer. Even after he had hit his head he was out clearing trees with a chainsaw."

She added Mr Birch did slip and suffered a painful injury. He was not scanned on his first two visits to the hospital and on the third visit, when he was scanned, he was told he had signs of cancer. She said: “We now know this was a provisional diagnosis and that was not properly communicated.”

Ms Jones added the post-mortem showed Mr Birch had a severely damaged heart and that after he had suffered kidney failure he went onto to have three heart attacks as well as having sepsis.

The coroner reached a narrative verdict, which said the sepsis infection, aspiration pneumonia and ischemic heart disease led to heart failure – causing Mr Birch’s death.