 ad

Missing teenager from Pentre Broughton found safe and well

Published date: 02 November 2016 |
Published by: Owen Evans 
Read more articles by Owen Evans  Email reporter

 

A teenager missing from Wrexham has been found.

Kelly Mckey, 17, was reported missing from Pentre Broughton, Wrexham earlier today,

 

  • See full story in the Leader

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.

Past pictures from Bodhyfryd

  • l10ac7f7
  • l108dc6e
  • l108dc6b
Local Bygones

View thousands more photos like this on www.localbygones.co.uk

Browse our archive
 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts