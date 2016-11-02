This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more
02 November 2016 21:05
A teenager missing from Wrexham has been found.
Kelly Mckey, 17, was reported missing from Pentre Broughton, Wrexham earlier today,
#GoodNews Kelly McKey who was #missing from #PentreBroughton has been found. #ThankYou for your RTs pic.twitter.com/NnqgqSGbuQ— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) 2 November 2016
#GoodNews Kelly McKey who was #missing from #PentreBroughton has been found. #ThankYou for your RTs pic.twitter.com/NnqgqSGbuQ
You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.
* To view the map you will need to have Javascript turned on