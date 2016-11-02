Man seriously injured following fight on Broughton street

A man suffered serious injuries following a fight on a residential street.

North Wales Police are appealing for information following the incident, which took place at around 6.40pm on Tuesday in Broughton.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “Shortly before 6.40pm on Tuesday 1st November North Wales Police attended the report of a fight taking place in Broughton Hall Road, Broughton where a local man in his 30s sustained serious injuries.

”A short time later and nearby another local man also in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

”He remains in police custody.”

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and a crew in an emergency ambulance to the scene.

”A man with serious injuries was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.”

Anyone with information about the attack has been asked to call North Wales Police 101 quoting crime reference number RC16166655.