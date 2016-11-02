Calls for government to act on online radicalisation in light of Mold machete attack

The government has been urged to focus on far-right radicalisation in light of a machete attack in Mold.

Delyn MP David Hanson urged security minister Ben Wallace to focus on the issue during a House of Commons debate on online radicalisation.

It comes just over a year after Mold man Zack Davies was jailed for life for attempting to behead Dr Sarandev Bhambra in the town’s Tesco store in January 2015.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Hanson said: “Some 12 months ago, Zack Davies was sentenced to life imprisonment following his attempt to behead an Asian citizen in a random attack in a Tesco supermarket in Mold, in my constituency.

“He was radicalised on the internet by neo-Nazi and Hitler-worshipping material.

”Will the Minister focus on that issue as well as on Islamist terrorism?”

Davies was heard saying “white power” during his attack, as well as saying “this is for Lee Rigby” in reference to the murdered soldier.

During the debate, Minister Ben Wallace responded: “The right honourable gentleman is right.

“Interestingly, the Prevent strategy is seeing a growth in far-right referrals. In some areas of the country, these Prevent referrals outnumber those about the other parts we are worried out.”

The Prevent programme aims to safeguard people and communities from the threat of terrorism.

The debate yesterday centred around safeguarding vulnerable people from online radicalisation.

Mr Wallace said the government was taking “robust” action to tackle online radicalisation and to counter extremist ideology.

He said: “In 2010, the Home Office and police set up the Counter-Terrorism Internet Referral Unit to tackle and disrupt terrorism-related material.

”The Government are also supporting community-based initiatives that challenge extremists’ core communications and provide credible counter-narratives.”

After Davies was jailed last year for attempted murder, Dr Bhambra’s family said the case should have been considered as a terrorist incident.