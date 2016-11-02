Rooftop vandals at Gwersyllt Resource Centre are putting their lives at risk

Vandals who caused more than £1,000 worth of damage to a community centre have been warned they put their own lives and the safety of others at risk.

The vandals got on to the roof of Gwersyllt Resource Centre where they ripped tiles from it and smashed them on the ground below. Pieces of broken tiles, many of them with sharp edges, littered the ground between the centre and a nearby primary school and pupils from Ysgol Heulfan had to pick their way through the dangerous debris.

Sian Williams, 26, who has two children at the school, said: “The tiles are very sharp and there are young children walking to school. I would be very worried they could get hurt.”

It is believed the vandals got on the roof at about 10pm on Friday with the damage they caused leving large holes in the roof. CCTV footage of the incident has been passed to North Wales Police who have opened an investigation.

Dennis Wynne, a vice chairman of the committee that runs the centre, said: “The damage is well over £1,000 worth. If they had slid off that roof they would have done themselves a lot of damage and if they had fallen off the wrong way they would be dead.

”This is a centre for all the community and it is an attack on the community.

“I would ask anyone with any information to get in touch with the police. I have no idea why anyone would do this.”

Police have appealed for information about the incident and anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting reference number U164728.

North Wales police and crime commissioner Arfon Jones, who chairs the committee that runs the centre, said the area has been a hotspot for anti-social behaviour and police officers from the safer neighbourhood team were targeting it to prevent incidents like this one.