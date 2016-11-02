USA state extradition bid for man accused of killing Chester man in hit-and-run

The man thought to be responsible for the death of a former Saltney High School pupil is awaiting extradition.

Miami-Dade State Attorney's office has confirmed to the Leader that an arrest warrant is outstanding for the man believed to have been responsible for the hit-and-run incident that led to the death of Andrew Hamilton, 27.

Mr Hamilton died after being hit by a speeding car in the early hours of October 13 last year.

The airline cabin crew member, who lived in Chester, was hit by a silver BMW while crossing the road on Collins Avenue, 11th Street, in Miami Beach at 2.30am.

Reports from the scene claimed Mr Hamilton died instantly while the driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

The state attorney's officehas confirmed the driver of the vehicle was Frank Strachan Jr, 23.

Officers told the Leader that lawmakers in the US are still awaiting his transfer back to Miami-Dade County from Georgia where he was picked up by marshals in August.

An outstanding arrest warrant will be served once he is in custody in Miami, a spokesman for the attorney’s office said.

According to a report from the Miami Herald newspaper in August, upon his extradition, Mr Strachan wil be charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and causing a death through careless driving while driving without a licence.

The report added that Miami Beach police said he was a fugitive from fraud charges in several states, including Georgia, and on probation from a New York conviction.

Speaking exclusively to the Leader, Mr Hamilton’s mother Jackie said the emotion of losing her son was still “very raw”.

She said: “It has been a nightmare, it has been terrible since we got the knock at the door.

“It has not really sunk in yet. He went on holiday but never came back.

“I’d been to work that day and found out afterwards. It was our worst nightmare.

“Our family has been torn apart. We’ll never be the same again."