Tributes paid after long-serving school governor from Connah's Quay dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for a school governor who dedicated six decades to education.

Leslie Whitehead, of Broadway, Connah’s Quay, died last week, aged 92, after 60 years as a governor at Ysgol Bryn Deva in the town.

Mr Whitehead, who was known as Les, had been chairman of governors since 1987 and warm tributes were left by colleagues and staff at the school in his memory.

Helen Wyndham Evans, acting headteacher, said: “He ably supported nine successive headteachers and showed dedication and commitment well above the call of duty.

“Les played an active part in this community, one he loved and knew so well.

“We all benefited from his generosity, wealth of experience and devotion he showed to generations of pupils.

“His breadth of life experience enriched the lives of all he came into contact with.

“He will be remembered for his cheery, optimistic nature and sense of humour.”

Mr Whitehead was a former town councillor and a founder member of the current Connah’s Quay Town Council.

He also played a role within the local parishes of St Mark’s and St David’s Churches.

Former colleague Cllr Paul Shotton is a local authority governor at Ysgol Bryn Deva.

He said: “I remember Les as one of the longest serving chairmen of governors around.

“He was a well respected member of the former Connah’s Quay Urban District Council and manager at the John Summers Steelworks.”

Cllr Andy Dunbobbin, a fellow school governor, said: “I knew Les from being on the board of governors at Bryn Deva.

“He was a stalwart of the community, very active for his age and I’m shocked by it all.”

Alyn and Deeside Assembly Member Carl Sargeant added his tribute to Mr Whitehead, describing him as “tireless and enthusiastic” and recalling their time together as school governors..

“For all that time [his decades as a governor] he worked tirelessly and enthusiastically to ensure the school’s children had the best educational opportunities they could have,” he said.

“I also knew Les as a community councillor, a strong supporter of his local church and an all-round stalwart of the Connah’s Quay community.

“He was a modest man whose commitment to do what he could for the community he lived in was something very special. He will be sorely missed.”