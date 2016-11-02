Struggling builder from Holywell sold counterfeit films and music

A builder down on his luck tried to make money by copying the latest films and music and selling them on the internet.

Benjamin William Bishop, 28, was warned that he could have been sent to prison.

A court was told that when interviewed by trading standards officials Bishop was adamant that a linked Facebook site selling films and music albums such as Fast and Furious and Ministry of Sound was nothing to do with him.

He even accused a trading standards officer and a forensic computer examiner of planting the evidence.

Bishop, of Strand Park in Holywell – now working as a shop fitter – admitted eight trademark offences.

District Judge Gwyn Jones, sitting at Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold yesterday, said Bishop was a small time operator with the potential of achieving significant returns.

There was, however, no evidence that he had made large sums of money from his “unlawful enterprise”.

Such activities deprived legitimate companies of income and members of the public who bought counterfeit items had no recourse to consumer protection.

“In this case over a period of time you showed a significant degree of professionalism, selling on a linked Facebook page,” the judge said.

“It was clear that some of the films were yet to be released.”

He had images of Fast and Furious on his computer from a period before it was released generally.

Tim Dillon, prosecuting for Flintshire Council, said a tip-off was received that Bishop was downloading films and music and selling them using a link to a Facebook page.

The site was monitored and then a warrant was executed at his home in September last year when computer equipment, DVD burners and hundreds of blank DVDs and cases and other items were seized.

Interviewed, he said he built the computer himself but denied any involvement with the selling page.

He downloaded films and music for his own personal use, he said.

Asked why he had artwork on his computer, he said he liked them to look like they came from a shop.

Mr Dillon said further enquiries were made with Facebook and Microsoft and a computer examination showed items including a price list and special offers list had been uploaded shortly after it had been created on his computer.

Bishop continued to deny involvement and said it was coincidence – and then alleged the trading standards officer or the forensic computer examiner must have put the list there.

He then claimed his computer must have been hacked and said the hacker must be operating the Facebook selling page.

Solicitor Emma Simoes, defending, said her client was unrepresented in interview, had made the comments out of panic, but accepted his culpability and had entered his guilty pleas at the earliest occasion.

At the time he was a self-employed builder, work was sporadic and he was struggling to make ends meet.

He did what he did out of desperation, to “put food on the table”.

Miss Simoes said Bishop came up with the idea of selling the counterfeit films and music albums but it was not regular, it was “as and when”, he charged £1 or £2 and was not living the high life. She said Bishop was concerned that there were personal photographs, invoices and accounts on his computer which he needed.

She also questioned the £2,000 costs application.

Bishop was placed on a 12-month community order with 220 hours’ unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £1,000 costs and an £85 surcharge.

The judge said Bishop had brought additional costs on himself by denying being involved.

He ordered that a computer with DVD burners should be destroyed but said three USB sticks which were not involved in the case could be returned.

After the hearing trading standards officer Richard Powell welcomed the sentence which, he said, showed the courts rightly took counterfeiting offences seriously.

“It is not a victimless crime. Those businesses who sell genuine goods lose custom due to the activities of people like Mr Bishop,” he said.