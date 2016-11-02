A father convicted by a Greek court following a car crash on holiday 13 years ago will not be extradited.

Paul Wright, 34, appeared in court in London yesterday to face a hearing over whether he would be extradited to Greece.

Following the case, Mr Wright said he was now looking forward to spending Christmas with his children.

The case was brought after he was handed a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) on March 22 at his home in Mold, in relation to a collision between a car and a parked scooter in Malia, Crete, in 2003.

District Judge Mike Snow discharged Mr Wright from Westminster Magistrates Court, saying he was not satisfied the father-of-two had deliberately absented himself from proceedings.

In his judgment he also criticised the “appalling” delay between the minor crash and officers turning up at his door in North Wales more than a decade later.

The judge said: “There has been no explanation for the delay of three years between the offending and his conviction, the further delay of three years before the EAW was issued or the further delay of six years before it was sent to the UK authorities.

“The delay in this case is appalling.”

The prosecution has seven days in which to appeal against his decision, he said.

Mr Wright thanked the judge before he left the courtroom.

Following the case Mr Wright said: “It is a relief more than anything but I have now got to focus on being a dad again, and start to look forward to being at the birth of my third child and Christmas.

“It was all a gamble [as to how the hearing would turn out].

“I am lucky that this happened when it did and that I was entitled to legal aid because, otherwise, I would have been faced with the decision to pay the fine or spend a huge amount on the gamble of fighting it.”

A spinal condition means Mr Wright is unable to work.

Mr Wright added that he was grateful to his legal team for the work that they did on the case.

The 34-year-old, who was 21 at the time of the incident, told the court yesterday he had been a passenger in a car driven by a friend who had offered to move it for a bar worker they had come to know during their break.

He was summonsed to attend trial on October 2, 2006 in Greece but had by then moved from the Birmingham address he had given to police, so he failed to receive the notice.

In the trial in his absence he was sentenced to 15 months in prison or a fine for taking a motor vehicle without consent and causing criminal damage to the value of about 3,000 euros.

Before yesterday’s hearing Mr Wright said he was “petrified” about the situation he found himself in.

He said he felt completely alone in the case, stating that the Government had provided no help for him.