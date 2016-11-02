Wrexham man given Pride of Britain Award after rescuing woman from burning car

A MAN who rescued an elderly woman from a burning car has been honoured for his bravery at a star-studded awards ceremony.

Will Edwards, 25, of Oak Road in Ponciau, Wrexham, received the Pride of Britain Award for Outstanding Bravery during an event packed with celebrities and everyday people who have triumphed against the odds.

“From start to finish the whole thing was surreal, to be honest,” he said

“It honestly felt like a dream because it was just crazy.”

Will, who received his award from the stars of Strictly Come Dancing, was a passenger in a car travelling on the M60 when he noticed a car on fire

The car, driven by 73-year-old Anne Wade, was almost fully ablaze when they pulled up behind it.

Will jumped into action when he saw flames coming through the bonnet and engulfing the bottom of the car.

The electrics had failed, meaning the doors were locked and Mrs Wade was trapped, so Will tried to break the driver’s side window with his arm.

He smashed through the glass of the car door, cutting his arm and severing two tendons before dragging Mrs Wade from the wreckage.

He spent two days in hospital after the fire, which happened in December last year.

Liverpudlian Mrs Wade, who has a daughter and two grandchildren, spent five days in hospital recovering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

She described Will as an “angel from Heaven” and they were reunited for the first time since the accident earlier this year at Asda in Wrexham, where Will is a home shopping section leader.

The pair have now become firm friends and while Mrs Wade could not attend the ceremony due to ill health, she sent Will a message of support and wrote a heartfelt letter of thanks that was read at the ceremony by host Carol Vorderman.

Will said: “Anne and I have spoken about it a lot, but to actually listen to what she had to say, and for it to be written down in words for the whole world to hear, it was amazing really. It was overwhelming.”

Will, who attended the ceremony with his partner Sian, hopes to begin training to be a retained firefighter in February next year and missed the show’s broadcast last night to take part in a voluntary drill session.

He told how he got to know some of the other award winners including Manchester resident Karen Johnson, 54, who raised £2.6 million for research into Hunter’s Syndrome after her two young sons died of the genetic condition.

He praised the other recipients, who he said had “awe-inspiring stories” and added that it was “amazing” to get to know them.”