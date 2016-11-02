Gwersyllt woman slams arsonists who targeted outhouse at her home

A woman has slammed arsonists who targeted an outhouse at her home.

Kelsey Hesp, of Heol Hyfryd in Gwersyllt, is the latest victim of a deliberately started fire in the county after the outhouse at her home was set alight.

One appliance from Wrexham was sent shortly after 12.15am yesterday to the property after reports the structure was on fire.

The crew used one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire and nobody was injured during the incident.

The extent of the damage in terms of percentage is not yet known, but the cause is believed to be deliberate ignition.

Ms Hesp, 23, said she was woken up by a neighbour who was banging on the door to alert her to the fire.

“She was screaming and shouting,” she said. “She said there was a fire in the back and I looked out and both sheds were on fire.”

Ms Hesp added she was particularly concerned for her two young children who were in the house at the time, both of whom are asthmatic and would be particularly vulnerable to smoke inhalation.

She added: “The fire brigade were here straight away – you could not fault them.”

The experience brought back bad memories for Ms Hesp, who was also the victim of arson 10 years ago when her house in Plas Madoc was set alight.

She said: “It brought back everything, especially with my babies being here. We lost everything back then so as soon as I saw that fire last night I grabbed a pan of water to try and help.”

Arson has been a particular problem across many parts of Wrexham for a number of years with both the police and the fire service launching a number of initiatives to try and curb the problem.

When asked about the people committing crimes like this all across Wrexham, Ms Hesp said: “It’s making people scared and it ruins people’s lives.

“Now with this happening I was worried about taking my little girl to school today. Even when walking down there, I did not want to leave the house.

“I think the arsonists are wrecking lives and making people ill. They do not understand the effects it’s having on people at all.”

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “We were called at 12.20am to reports of a garden shed on fire at Heol Hyfryd in Gwersyllt. It is being treated as arson by the fire service and we are investigating”.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call police on 101. The crime reference number is U166271.