Tributes paid following sudden death of Chirk councillor Dewi Glyn Evans

Tributes have been paid to a community stalwart who touched lives all over North Wales.

Dewi Glyn Evans, 78, who served on Chirk Town Council, died at home after suffering a heart attack in his sleep.

Cllr Evans was known throughout North Wales, from Ffynnongroyw to Llangollen, for his involvement in the community and his participation in various groups and activities.

He celebrated his golden wedding anniversary to wife Beryl last year.

She and his two daughters, Nia and Sian, paid tribute to the late Mr Evans and said since his death on Friday, they had been overwhelmed by people’s support, as well as the outpouring of affection from people whose lives he had touched.

Mr Evans grew up in Llay and was heavily involved with the youth club there. He went on to become a school governor in the village before later becoming a youth leader in Gwersyllt.

In his professional life he worked as an airborne dust sampler in coal fields and mines across North Wales and, according to his family, he was a staunch representative of the miners’ union.

He suffered from emphysema because of his work in the mines and had to take early retirement at the age of 58, but over the years that followed Mr Evans did not slow down.

Among his involvements with the community before and after his retirement were terms on three community and town councils, which he had served on at various times since 1978 – Llay, Gwersyllt and Chirk.

Mr Evans was chairman of Chirk Town Council on three occasions and continued to serve on right up until his death. He was due to retire as a Chirk town councillor next May, after his family convinced him it was for the best.

Mrs Evans said: “We always called him ‘The Committee’ as he was always involved with so many groups. He had to pace himself, but he was always active and involved.”

As well as his involvement with numerous councils and community groups, Mr Evans was also described as a patriotic Welshman. He was a keen supporter of Plaid Cymru and attended the party’s recent conference in Llangollen.

He was also on the stewards committee for the Llangollen Eisteddfod, which his daughters are also now involved with as volunteers. His family added they were proud he was able to beat three targets he had set himself in recent years, which were seeing his daughter Sian graduate, beating cancer and celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary.

In a statement his family said: “It’s amazing to see that he touched so many lives.

“Some of the comments we’ve had on cards are from people referring to the knowledge and advice that he passed on to them.

“And they have all said the same thing – that he was such a nice man. It’s overwhelming.

“He was just generally a loving person. He loved his family, and people and it did not hit us how many people he knew.”

Sian said: “We are so very grateful to people and are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support, kindness and well wishes.”

Cllr Evans’ funeral will be held at 11am on Saturday at St Mary’s Church, Chirk, followed by burial at Chirk cemetery.