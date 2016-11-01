Hawarden Farm Shop have some smashing ideas for your pumpkins

Wander into any supermarket over the last week and you’ll have realised what big business pumpkins have become.

This weekend saw the busiest in sales of the giant orange fruit as people prepared to carve them into lanterns ahead of tonight’s now ubiquitous Halloween celebrations.

Supermarket giant Lidl said it sold 200,000 pumpkins last year in the 10 days leading up to October 31 and estimates those numbers will rise again in 2016. Other retailers are making similar predictions.

Taking full of advantage of this growth in popularity is the Hawarden Farm Estate Shop, where this year for the first time families could come and pick their pumpkin direct from the estate’s field before learning more about what general manager Alan Downes calls “a seriously under-rated vegetable”.

“This year has seen more pumpkins grown than ever before,” said Alan, as we trample across the muddy fields where dozens of parents and children are digging in the undergrowth.

“We’ve been growing for five years and over that time we’ve steadily grown more and more and this year we estimate we’ve had somewhere around 3,000 in the fields, including the 800 or so that were carved at The Good Life Experience Festival which took place on the estate in September.”

The Hawarden Estate took inspiration from the ‘Pumpkin Patches’ that are popular in America in the run up to Halloween. As one of the few farm shops in North Wales offering this pick-your-own pumpkin activity, the concept is proving popular.

“What we’ve found is customers are starting to really appreciate a homegrown pumpkin,” said Alan.

“They like the fact they’re bigger and better quality, but also they have been grown locally which seems more important to the customer these days rather than the generic supermarket model. There isn’t a lot of theatre in going to a supermarket.

“What we do here is give people the chance to choose your own pumpkin, pick your own pumpkin and give you a choice of different shapes and sizes – odd colours as well as offering you some recipe cards, some soup tasting and the chance to carve too.”

When it comes to pumpkins, size is important and Alan and estate farmer Joel Sparston aren’t shy about revealing the secret behind the larger specimens.

“We measure a crop by how many pumpkins we get off each plant and how big do they grow,” said Alan.

“With pumpkins it’s all about the size and if we can get an average of two big pumpkins from every plant that represents a really good season.

“Pumpkins are a hardy plant that look after themselves: they don’t need an awful lot of care and one thing that really helps us every year is horse manure.

“We always put some manure down before we sow the plants and it has been our secret weapon in producing big pumpkins.”

But what do you do with your pumpkin when Halloween is over? Well Alan has the answer and it’s a topic he feels very passionate about.

“One thing we’re really trying to encourage this year is to do something with your pumpkin once you’ve carved it,” he added.

“Keep the seeds and plant them in the spring or make a soup or pie. It’s a massively under-rated food – one of our favourite recipes at The Glynne Arms is roasted pumpkin with orange and sage and it’s so simple to make.

“Americans eat far more turkey and pumpkins per head than we do but we seem to only want to eat them once a year.

“Pumpkin is so versatile – you can do anything with it from roasting to soup, pies and cakes. I have an American book which has more than 200 recipes from sweet to savoury. We just don’t seem to appreciate them in this country and it’s a shame because they are a great value too.

“You’ve brought your pumpkin so why not do someting with it.”