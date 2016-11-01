Sight loss hasn’t put off award-winning artist from Ruabon

A PARTIALLY-sighted war veteran has received an award for his artistic talents.

Colin Gibbs, 81, from Ruabon, was praised by judges for his use of light and shade in his piece, entitled ‘Autumn Afternoon’, when it was featured in an exhibition and art competition in Brighton held by charity Blind Veterans UK.

Mr Gibbs’ piece was crowned the winner of the charity’s art competition, beating more than 30 other works.

After learning of his award Mr Gibbs, a former vicar, said: “I don’t think I’ve ever won anything in my life before. I’m absolutely thrilled.”

Mr Gibbs served in the Royal Army Ordnance Corps from 1953 to 1955, reaching the rank of sergeant. Later in his life he began to lose his sight due to age related macular degeneration, one of the most common causes of sight loss in older people.

He added: “I began to lose my sight in 1995. I remember driving home one evening and my vision was blurred, I could also see two of everything. It has gradually got worse since then and now I can only really make out movement.

“Blind Veterans UK have made such a difference in my life. When I was told that I would lose my sight I thought my life would shut down, but I am so much more confident now.

“I visited the charity’s centre in Brighton for an induction week and one of the many things I was shown was the art and craft room. I hadn’t painted in years and never thought that I would be able to with my sight loss.

“I have also been for art weeks at the Blind Veterans UK centre in Llandudno and they have shown me so many new techniques and materials that make it so much easier.

“I have been introduced to a whole new style of painting that I have developed on my own. I call it ‘Imaginature’ and the results are definitely an impression of what I can see.

“I now paint all the time at home. The charity has set me up with my own studio including an amazing angled CCTV magnifier that blows up what I’m painting to a huge size on a screen.”

Thanks to the charity’s support, Mr Gibbs has now painted so many pieces that he is planning to hold an exhibition in Ruabon in February.

Actor and artist Chris Ellison attended the launch of the exhibition as one of the judges, and praised the work of Mr Gibbs and his fellow artists.

He said: “I’m honoured to have been asked to come see and judge this art exhibition particularly as it’s for such a good cause.

“The paintings I have seen today are amazing and, considering that so many have been done by people who are vision-impaired, you wouldn’t know it looking at the paintings.”