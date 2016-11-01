Man made threats as he stole designer underwear from store in Broughton

A man who stole designer underwear from a shop struggled with and threatened staff when they challenged him, a court heard.

Richard Carl Borelli, 34, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Wrexham Magistrates Court to stealing underwear worth £97.88 from Sports Direct in Broughton on Monday, September 5.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, said security staff stopped Borelli as he left the store at 2pm after the alarm sounded.

He had a bag with four packets of underwear with the security tags still attached, but could not provide a receipt and tried to leave.

Borelli had to be physically restrained and became violent and threatening as he tried to escape, the court heard. As police arrived Borelli was on the floor and struggling violently.

Borelli threatened to return to the store and do staff harm.

He admitted breaching post-release supervision imposed at Mold Crown Court in October 2015 for burglary by failing to keep in contact with the probation service.

He also admitted to failing to attend Mold Magistrates Court on October 4.

Emma Simoes, defending, said Borelli had secured work as a labourer, had secured enough money for a deposit for accommodation and was engaging well with services.

But he lapsed into drug use, Miss Simoes said, and when he went to a treatment centre he was told he would have to wait five months to go on a methadone prescription.

Unable to take control of his addiction, Borelli lost his home and his job, Miss Simoes added.

Of failing to attend court and not complying with his supervision order, Borelli accepted he was going back to prison and “buried his head”, Miss Simoes added.

But he clearly wanted help and was now engaging very well with the Drug Intervention Programme.

Probation officer Andrew Connah said the service had not had contact with Borelli since he went “off the radar”. The service would need assurances he would comply in future and drug rehabilitation treatment as part of a community order would require regular reviews.

Borelli, who appeared in custody, said he was “working fine” with the programme before his accommodation problems.

He said of the community order: “If that’s what they need me to do, that’s what I need to do, simple as that. It’s what needs to be done to bring myself out of this rut.”

Magistrates imposed a six-month community order with reviews and fined Borelli £80. He must also pay £85 in costs and an £85 surcharge.