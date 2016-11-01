Marford woman described family's lucky escape after garden went up in flames

A mother has described her family’s lucky escape after their garden went up in flames just yards from their home.

Mum of three Joanne Meredith, 34, of Myrtle Road, Marford was alerted to a fire in her garden by a quick-thinking neighbour on Sunday evening.

When she looked out the back she was horrified to see the garden hedge on fire and the shed also engulfed by flames.

The flames spread to within two feet of the house, where her husband and three children aged 12, three, and 19 months were led to the safety of a neighbour’s.

Joanne said: “We were very, very lucky. It could have been much, much worse.

“Luckily, one of the neighbours was picking his son up and ran across to tell us because we were in the front of the house and the fire was out back.”

The family could have been in even more danger when they later discovered a gas bottle inside the shed, which had miraculously been untouched by the fire.

Joanne added: “It doesn’t bear thinking about, if it had been touched.

“Thankfully, the fire service were brilliant and were here within 10 minutes. We couldn’t fault them at all.

“It was shocking to say the least, all the hedge has gone, the shed, bits from the garden.

“It’s not a pretty sight.”

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed an investigation into the cause was still ongoing yesterday.