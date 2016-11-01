Mold Town Council still fighting long-term war with pigeons over droppings

A council is still fighting a long-term war with pigeons over the blight of droppings in the town.

Members of Mold Town Council are still looking into humane ways to deal with pigeons in the town centre, especially in the Daniel Owen square.

During a meeting of the council, members were told that several options were being explored to deal with the scourge.

Cllr Phil Thomas questioned whether the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds should be contacted to advise the best way to deal with the birds.

Cllr Chris Bithell added: “We have had offers from one of the pigeon farriers, who is prepared to come and give us advice on how to tackle this issue in a bird friendly way.

”I don’t think we should lose sight of this and it is a long term problem which is not going to go away.”

Minutes from a meeting of the town council’s community, development and regeneration committee, held earlier this month, also included details of the ongoing problem.

It said: “Pigeons within the town, especially around the Daniel Owen Square area, were still causing issues with regards to droppings on the benches and pavements.

”Streetscene were now cleaning the benches on the square once a week to help reduce the problem.

”A number of humane deterrents had been looked into but not considered suitable.

”The town manager has contacted Flintshire Council regarding placement of spikes on the roof of the town hall and was awaiting reply.”

The debate is the latest in a string of conversations about how to tackle the problem, with the introduction of birds of prey and dishing out fines for people feeding pigeons all being considered.

Earlier this year, the Mold Invitation Homing Society was invited to meet with the council to discuss the problem of pigeons fouling in the town centre after it raised concerns about plans to introduce falcons and hawks.

Last year the council considered whether it should ban people feeding birds in the Daniel Owen Square in Mold, which had just undergone a £500,000 revamp.

Mr Hill said at the time the council had been exploring using a Public Spaces Protection Order to deal with issues of anti-social behaviour and could include the issue of bird feeding.