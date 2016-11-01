Boxers support Charlie Foster's bid to restore eyesight with fundraiser in Shotton

A fundraising drive to help a teenage boxer regain the sight in his eye after a freak accident is over the halfway stage.

Earlier this year Charlie Foster, 19, was training hard for the Welsh championships in pursuit of his goal to become a professional boxer.

However, while sparring at Shotton Amateur Boxing Club, the teenager blocked a punch and his glove came in to contact with his left eye, causing immediate loss of vision.

Despite no pain or swelling, Charlie, from Saltney, lost his sight in the eye after numerous trips to two different hospitals to undergo tests.

A fundraising boxing show was held last Friday at Connah’s Quay Civic Hall in a bid to generate cash to help Charlie receive vital treatment to restore his vision.

His family found hope of treatment at a consultant based in Berlin, specialising in neuro-opthalmology and neurology rehabilitation.

Doctors believe Charlie suffered damage to the optic nerve which can be treated through electrical therapeutic stimulation over 12 days.

The cost of the treatment is 8,000 euros (£7,000), with the possibility of needing more in later life, and the total raised so far stands at £3,588.

Charlie’s mum Yvonne said Friday’s boxing event was a great success.

She said: “It went really well, it was heaving in there.

“We’re delighted with how it’s gone and now it’s just a case of finding new ways to raise the rest of the money.”

Yvonne said her son, a member of Shotton ABC, was touched by the support on show which included a visit from WBC International middleweight champion Tom Doran, of Connah’s Quay.

“Charlie was quite emotional actually and I think he realised how much support he has,” she said.

“Two of his friends, Dom White and Cody White, shaved their hair off which raised around £400 as well.”

While no further fundraising plans have been confirmed, a walk up Snowdonia is in the pipeline.

To support the cash drive, visit www.gofundme.com/2n2xgp8.