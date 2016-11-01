Memorial service to be held to remember Holywell hospital stalwart

A memorial service for a woman described as “the Florence Nightingale of Holywell” is to be held.

A service of thanksgiving is to be held to remember Jean Saunders MBE, from Carmel, who dedicated five decades of her life to hospital care in Holywell.

She died last year aged 75.

Mrs Saunders, a former nurse, set up the Good Companions of Holywell Community Hospital more than 50 years ago to raise money on a regular basis for the 44-bed Holywell Community Hospital, which was built to provide services previously supplied by the old Holywell Cottage Hospital, Lluesty Hospital, Holywell Clinics and GP Practice.

Alongside husband John, they raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for every day essentials and life-saving equipment.

Mr Saunders, who also has an MBE, said the service would remember Jean’s life.

He said: “She was a founder member of Good Companions and had been doing it for around 51 years.

”She was given an MBE in 2000 for her nursing and charity work, and was also given an Order of the League of Mercy in 2006.

"She was a founder of the Good Companions and I started with her as well.”

Mr Saunders said the Good Companions started in order to purchase curtains which could be placed around the hospital beds, and that their work continued after this was achieved.

Vicar Clive Southerton, who is helping to organise the event, added: “Mrs Saunders was extremely well known in Holywell.

”She was like the Florence Nightingale of Holywell.

”The service will give people a chance to celebrate her life, and there will also be a book where people will be able to write down their memories of Jean and it will be put together for the family to be able to read.

”It will not bring her back but it is a wonderful thing to be able to read about the impact she had on people’s lives.”

The remembrance service will be held at St Peter’s Church in Holywell on Sunday at 3pm.

It will include a range of tributes and readings and music from Cor-y-Llan and Holywell Band.

Refreshments will be held after the service.