'Petrified' Mold man to appear in court for extradition hearing

A man facing extradition to Greece over a car crash while he was on holiday 14 years ago says he feels completely alone.

Paul Wright, 35, from Mold, will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court in London today to face an extradition hearing over a car crash in Crete in 2003.

Mr Wright, a father-of-two, was arrested in March after being convicted in his absence by a Greek court of joyriding and criminal damage.

He was on holiday when he claims a barman asked his friend to move a car and Mr Wright went with him.

The car then crashed into a parked car just down the road and while Mr Wright went back to the bar to report it, according to him, his friend “legged it”.

Ahead of today’s hearing, Mr Wright said: “I am petrified to be honest with you. I am on autopilot, not knowing what fate has in store is terrifying.

“It is in the hands of the barristers and the judge now.”

Mr Wright said he had had no help from the Government.

He said: “It just feels like I am on my own and the people who have the power to stop it are too busy squabbling amongst themselves.

“David Hanson MP has been helping me but there is nothing else he can do for me if they don’t want to hear what we have to say.”

During the incident in 2003, Mr Wright was arrested by Greek police and taken to the station.

He was questioned and later released and thought that was the end of it.

He previously said: “I thought it was done and dusted but the next morning I heard banging on my hotel room door and four men came in who owned the car, ransacked my room, had me up against the wall and were demanding I give them 700 euros and that they’d be back for more the next day.

“I don’t know how they found out where I was staying.

“I had met a nice couple in the room next to mine who witnessed what happened and they said that I need to get off the island so they paid for my flight as I was only 22 at the time and had no money because they stole it all,” he said.

“So then in March this year I got a knock on my door and it was a police officer from Wrexham asking me about what happened when I went on holiday.

“I was in France earlier in the year so I assumed he was talking about that, but he said ‘no, when you were in Greece’, and then it clicked with me.

“He said a European Union arrest warrant had been issued and so I was arrested and I thought he was going to take me to Wrexham station – but he told me that it wasn’t Wrexham, it would be Westminster Magistrates.

“I have to say the officer was really nice about it and was very helpful.”

In 2006, the Greek authorities tried to summons Mr Wright but sent the letter to the hotel so he didn’t know about it, and in 2009 they issued an EU arrest warrant which was not received by the UK authorities until 2015.

Mr Wright, who has recently had surgery on a herniated disc in his spine, has a wife and two children aged five and eight, who he says are struggling to understand what is going on.