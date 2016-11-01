Hard-hitting video released in attempt to reduce arson attacks in North Wales

A hard-hitting video has been released by police and firefighters in an attempt to reduce the number of arson attacks in North Wales.

The video, titled ‘Burning Your Future’ was released on North Wales Police’s and North Wales Fire Service’s YouTube and social media channels yesterday and features interviews with an ex-arsonist, police officers, firefighters and those affected by arson in their communities.

Among the victims that speak out in the video are a Caia Park youth worker and children identified as ‘The Venture Kids’, who talk about the effect on them of losing The Venture; a playground in Caia Park which was destroyed in an arson attack at the beginning of this year.

In the video, the children say: “They should think about the kids, how much fun they had in there and [that] they’ve just ruined kids things.”

Another victim of arson, identified in the video as ‘Pastor Peter’ says: “I saw fire in the sky. It sent a wave of fear through my whole household.”

Also featured in the video is Catrin Pugh, a young woman from Rossett who suffered 96 per cent burns to her body following a coach crash.

Miss Pugh is featured in the video describing the devastating physical and mental impact fire injuries can cause people, and urges those who carry out arson attacks to stop doing what they’re doing.

The video is a joint venture by North Wales Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and is designed to educate youngsters in the Wrexham area.

The title came from Stacey Jones, 22, from Holywell, following an online competition to find the best name for the film.

Town centre Insp Simon Kneale from North Wales Police, said: “We were thrilled with the reaction to the online competition to come up with a name for the video, and we thought that Stacey’s suggestion of ‘Burning Your Future’ summed up perfectly how arson offences really can destroy the life of the perpetrator and those around them. The short film is now online and it gives out a very powerful message. It’s a taster of what is to come in the full video, which we’re hoping to roll out to schools across the county.”

Paul Scott, community safety manager for Wrexham and Flintshire, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “One little thing that you do can destroy your future – and Stacey’s title helps get this message across. Deliberate fires have consequences – for the perpetrator, our communities and our emergency services.

“We’re using a number of case studies in the short film and the footage has been shot and edited in the Wrexham area, giving the film a real local flavour. The full video will highlight how arson affects communities, and we hope that the trailer which is online now will start to get people thinking about this issue and why we need to stamp out deliberate firestarting for good."

A link to the video is available at www.leaderlive.co.uk.