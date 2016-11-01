Conman from Ruabon jailed after he sold on hired machinery

A CONMAN has been jailed for three years and eight months after a court heard he hired plant and machinery and sold them on.

A court was told it was a complicated fraud involving some £669,000.

The prosecution said the actual loss to companies and individuals was £450,000, the defence said it calculated the loss at some £350,000 but the judge proceeded to sentence Michael Terrence Smith without evidence being called.

Smith, of East Avenue in Ruabon, admitted 10 charges – six theft and four fraud – and was told that if he had been convicted after trial then he would have received a five-and-a half-year sentence.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said Smith, 57, was guilty of a raft of offences against eight victims over a six-year period.

“You repeatedly stole valuable plant and machinery which had been leased to you, and you failed to pay for machinery you received,” he told Mold Crown Court yesterday.

“In doing so, you caused significant losses to others,” Judge Rowlands said.

It was dishonest behaviour by a man with a history for like offending.

He had been “plausible” and had been able to deceive others, individuals and small local companies.

Smith also dishonestly secured finance with fictitious assets.

Judge Rowlands said that sadly it was not out of character because Smith had a record of similar offending.

The most significant was a conviction after trial in Bristol in August 2004 for conspiracy to defraud, when he received a six-year prison sentence.

His behaviour ended two years ago but individuals had lost money as a result of what he had done and it had a considerable detrimental effect on some of his victims.

Prosecuting barrister Simon Rogers said the J and E Evans company at Llanbedr, Gwynedd, purchased a trailer from the defendant for £5,500.

Smith agreed to hire it back at £600 a month and it was agreed that he could hire other items.

Between July and October 2011 they purchased five trailers and an excavator at a cost of £69,000 and hired them out to him – but never saw them again.

The company believed the defendant was a contractor with a large amount of work, purchased three 48.5 tonne excavators from the defendant for £15,000 and hired them back to him at £1,750 a month.

A total of £48,000 of equipment was purchased from Smith.

In March 2014 Smith went to Norwest Plant in Leigh, Greater Manchester and bought a Bobcat excavator and trailer for £23,000.

He also ordered a £30,000 machine, which fortunately was never delivered.

He gave an address in Knutsford – and when the company was not paid a representative went to the address and found a pensioner who said he had loaned the defendant £20,000 but did not know where he was.

Gaynor Price who lived on a farm at Gyfeilia, near Wrexham, employed Smith to level ground for a new barn and she hired a digger for him and she settled the account.

But he later rehired it without her knowledge.

He later said he would purchase large sheds for her, she gave him a total of £12,000 but never saw the sheds and did not get her money back. Smith also ran up a £15,000 bill on her account at Charlie’s Country Store in Shrewsbury.

Minera farm machinery dealer Stephen Coventry supplied items to Smith on behalf of Gaynor Price and they were paid for.

Then he began purchasing items for himself, but his cheques bounced with a total loss of £7,700.

Rea Valley Tractors based in Shrewsbury were asked by Smith to urgently provide equipment after he said he had suffered a break in and had 14 chain saw gangs at work.

Over a period of time goods to the value of £18,200 were provided but his cheques bounced.

Popular Properties in Wrexham hired containers to Smith and they were initially properly paid for.

But others were not paid for, they had disappeared and the company had been left with a £14,400 loss.

Smith hired five containers from I T Williams in Ruthin, which again were properly paid for initially but then payments stopped and he owed £2,500 in rent. The containers were valued at £9,250.

Mr Rogers said Smith also obtained finance from Close Brothers Asset Finance against assets, some of which were totally fictitious. They had lost £392,000.

Barrister Peter Moss, defending, said his client suffered ill-health, which would make the inevitable prison sentence more difficult to bear.

The matter had been hanging over him a very long time and he had made immediate admissions.

Smith was a man who had run a successful company employing a number of gangs fitting telephone masts, but cash flow problems occurred and he “reverted to his old ways” out of desperation.

He had since been made bankrupt, said Mr Moss.