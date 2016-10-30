TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular town man who has died following an illness.

Malcom ‘Ski’ Holmes, 60, from Chester Street, Wrexham, died on Thursday after a battle with cancer.

Mr Holmes worked as a carpet-fitter for 44 years, and for 20 years ran Yorke Street Carpets in Wrexham town centre.

Alex Jones, owner of the Bank bar on High Street where Ski was a regular said: “It was nice to get to know him in a short period of time.

“The Bank became his place to go to, where he met his friends.

“In his final weeks when he got very ill he wanted to be here one last time and enjoy his half of Leffe and Monkey 47 gin.

“He was a lovely guy and very popular, a lot of people have been in and raised a glass to him already and we are very lucky to have befriended him.”

Paul Belton, who ran the Acton pub, paid tribute and said: “I’d known him for 45 years and he was a big character.

“In his formative years he was a big Northern Soul fan, a keen dancer and a very good dancer.

“He had a huge record collection.

“As a carpet-fitter he was a master of his craft and worked himself to a stand-still at times, he was a perfectionist.

“He was very popular and will be greatly missed by all his friends.”

Hywel Hughes, who ran the Nags Head pub, said: “I am going to miss him very much we got on extremely well, we were very good friends.

“He was a customer of mine but also a good friend. He was a great help to us over the years particularly with the karaoke.”

Mr Hughes added: “He always wanted to be part of the area, the Nags Head meant a lot to him and he meant a lot to us and he was a great friend to my family.

“He was a great singer, loved singing, he was a great character, a loveable guy.”

Andrew Atkinson, a member of Wrexham’s Town Centre Forum, who worked for Mr Holmes said he ‘looked up to’ him.

He said: “Ski was a great guy and will be missed by many people.

“I went to work for Ski as a Saturday lad in Yorke Street Carpets when I was 13 and I always looked up to him.”

He added: “I will miss him and will raise a gin to him tonight.”

Mr Holmes leaves behind three children, and partner Helen.